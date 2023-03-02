An Impeccable Cover of ‘Dazed and Confused’

The incredibly talented members of the funk band The Main Squeeze, who previously performed the Pink Floyd song “Have A Cigar” from inside a dome and a magnificent cover of “Comfortably Numb”, played an impeccable cover of the iconic Led Zeppelin song “Dazed and Confused”.

The Main Squeeze – “Dazed and Confused”

Singer Corey Frye captured the vocal prowess of Robert Plant, hitting high and low notes with gifted finesse. Guitarist Maximillian Newman embodied the spirit of Jimmy Page with incredible playing, a violin bow, and an unbuttoned shirt, while Bassist Rob Walker, drummer Reuben Gingrich, and keyboardist Smiley captured the true bluesy essence of the song.

Here’s Page and his bow from the live version of the song in 1973.