The incredibly talented members of the funk band The Main Squeeze, who previously performed the Pink Floyd song “Have A Cigar” from inside a dome, outdid themselves with a magnificent funk cover of “Comfortably Numb”. Singer Corey Frye was spot-on with vocals, and guitarist Maximillian Newman effortlessly played David Gilmour‘s iconic lead, adding several tasty riffs of his own into the mix. Bassist Rob Walker, drummer Reuben Gingrich, and keyboardist Smiley rounded out the song with a funky beat.
Here’s their previous Pink Floyd cover.