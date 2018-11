Colin Furze, the wonderfully creative extreme gadget inventor, created an incredibly heavy duty shredder with double motors that can pulverize just about anything Furze puts through its fierce jaws and mechanized teeth.

Mk2 letterbox shredder has power so watch those fingers Mr Postman

Furze added a little humor to this invention by mounting it behind a custom cut slot mailbox, with a note for for the mail person to “put junk mail here”.