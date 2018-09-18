Laughing Squid

Visually Satisfying Footage of Beautiful Geometric Magnetic Sculptures Being Destroyed in Reverse

The YouTube channel Magnetic Games, who previously created a mesmerizing slow motion video showing small magnets being completely engulfed a larger magnets, has posted an equally mesmerizing and visually satisfying video of beautiful geometric magnetic sculptures that took a lot of time to build, being destroyed in reverse. In the video, the builder starts with the broken down materials and the reverse motion shows a fully formed sculpture at the end.

Months spent building magnetic sculptures and now … I destroy them all. Please let me know in the comments if this video gives you more satisfaction or more displeasure at seeing the destroyed sculptures.

Here’s one of the sculptures being destroyed in regular order.

