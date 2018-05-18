Mesmerizing Slow Motion Footage of Small Magnets Completely Engulfing Larger Magnets

The YouTube channel Magnetic Games has posted a wonderfully mesmerizing slow motion video that shows how small magnets completely engulf a larger magnet when the two are placed near each other. One such interaction even has a particular resemblance to a beloved character from the MCU.

The collisions between magnets are amazing, these shots in slow motion were made at 1000 fps….The clash between the red balls and the big magnet looks like the nanotechnology armor of ironman who wears Tony Stark in the last Avenger movie

via reddit