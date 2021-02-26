Peter Luger Steakhouse Fills Socially Distant Empty Seats With Wax Celebrities From Madame Tussauds



photo via Madame Tussauds New York

As restaurants in New York City officially open to 35% indoor occupancy on Friday, February 26, 2021, the legendary Williamsburg, Brooklyn steakhouse Peter Luger has partnered with Madame Tussauds New York to help their patrons maintain proper indoor social distancing by filling their deliberately empty seats with wax replications of famous celebrities.

Wax figures of Audrey Hepburn and Jimmy Fallon are seated at tables, a smiling facsimile of Al Roker greets diners at the bottom of the stairs and Jon Hamm as Don Draper waits invitingly at the bar.

Peter Luger Vice President Daniel Turtel explains the thought process behind this impressive idea.

We’re excited to welcome diners back indoors at 35%, and thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic. It has been wonderful working with the fabulous team at Madame Tussauds New York.

The wax mannequins will remain at the restaurant through March 1, 2021.



photo via Madame Tussauds New York



photo via Madame Tussauds New York



photo via Madame Tussauds New York



photo via Madame Tussauds New York

Brooklyn native Fallon sat down for a rather meta meal with himself.

The waiter kept asking if we were brothers.

via Gothamist