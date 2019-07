BuzzFeed writer Grace Spelman hilariously took a humorous scene from the rather serious period drama Mad Men and re-presented it as a sitcom cold open, complete with laugh tracks to coincide with the punch lines. This treatment gives the scene a whole new sense of rhythm and timing

What if Mad Men had a cold open pic.twitter.com/xQ59nUfsMq — Figrin D'an’s wife (@GraceSpelman) July 10, 2019

Thanks Jason Laskodi!