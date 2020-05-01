Spy Macaque Befriends a Curious Baby While Bathing in the Warm Waters of a Mountainous Natural Spa

In a heartwarming clip from the PBS series Spy in The Wild 2 – The North, a spy macaque joins a troop of fellow primates as they bathe in the mountainous Japanese hot springs. A curious baby macaque notices the half-submerged spy and reaches and reaches out in an act of friendship.

The baby’s protective mother caught notice of this interaction and quickly pulled her child away from the stranger. Later on, the baby accidentally got left behind during a hasty troop retreat from an unseen enemy, but the worried mother came back for her child and expressed her relief with a big kiss.