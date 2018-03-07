Luke Cage Reminds Everyone Just How Unbreakable He Is In a Second Season Teaser Trailer

In a short teaser trailer for the second season of Luke Cage the formidable titular character takes the opportunity to remind anyone who doubts him or threatens him, just how unbreakable he is – physically, mentally and spiritually. All of which comes in handy when a new villain comes to his beloved Harlem to wreak havoc on the neighborhood. Luke Cage returns to Netflix on June 22, 2018.

After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.