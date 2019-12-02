Laughing Squid

Lucas the Spider Adds Jumping to His List of Talents

Lucas the Spider shared with his good friend Fly that he discovered he had a new skill to add to his growing list of talents — jumping.

Lucas the Jumping Spider

The animated big-eyed arachnid was so proud of himself that he began enumerating all that he’d accomplished thus far, including building and playing a beautiful harp, performing a song on a thumb piano, spinning an intricate web and even making a new friend.

I’m a jumping spider. But sometimes I feel like a music spider. …You know what? Once I was even an artist spider.

Lucas Harp Playing Spider

