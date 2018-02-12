Lucas the Spider Shows Off His Musical Talent With a Little Song Skillfully Played on a Thumb Piano

Lucas the Spider, the adorable animated arachnid by Joshua Slice who has led quite a busy life thus far, decided that he wanted to show off a bit of his music talent, playing an adorable little ditty about being a spider while accompanying himself quite skillfully on a thumb piano (Mbira).

Spiders can have big dreams too!

Lucas now has his own online store featuring T-shirts, mugs and smartphone covers, from which the proceeds go to some very good causes.