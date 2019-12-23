Laughing Squid

Lucas the Spider Draws a Portrait of His Friend the Fly

Lucas the Spider is an arachnid of many talents. As enumerated in the past to his good friend the fly, Lucas is very good at building and playing a beautiful harp, performing a song on a thumb piano, spinning an intricate web, making a new friend and even jumping.

Since that time, Lucas has also become quite the artist and wanted to share this pastime with his best friend. The fly was uninterested at first, as he was very hungry, but when he returned after lunch to an impressive portrait of himself, he changed his mind.

Lucas the Spider is the most musical spider in the world and is an artist too? Wow, what can’t he do?

