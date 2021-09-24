A Low Bass Vocal Cover of ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles

Singer Geoff Castellucci (previously), who did a low bass cover of the classic Tennessee Earnie song “Sixteen Tons”, performed a multi-layered cover of the song “Blackbird” by The Beatles utilizing his incredibly wide vocal range. Castellucci began the song with his rich low bass and then alternated to tenor and alto timbres throughout the song. He finished with his low bass once again.

This version of Blackbird was produced/ arranged/sung (singed?) by yours truly, please be kind on the upper harmony parts, I do my very best.

Castellucci also explains why his mouth isn’t open very wide in the video.

By the way – I know I’m going to get a lot of comments about how I should open my mouth when I sing. Yeah yeah yeah, I get it. But my wife and I filmed this in my living room at night when my son was asleep so I was literally whispering this whole song (hence the very closed mouth). He kept waking up and yelling “Daddy, is that Blackbird!?”