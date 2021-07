Singer Geoff Castellucci performed a cover of the classic Tennessee Ernie Ford song “Sixteen Tons” in very low bass vocalizations as lead while other versions of himself provided harmony, each at a different part of the scale.

Tennessee Ernie Ford is a legend and I hope I’ve done his classic tune “Sixteen Tons” justice in this re-imagining of it.

Here’s Castellucci explaining how he is able to get his voice so low.

