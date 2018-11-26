A Man Eagerly Counts Down to Christmas When He Can Open a Special Gift From Someone He Loves

In the beautifully heart wrenching short film “Love is a Gift” by British filmmaker Phil Beastall made in 2014 for £50, a bearded man (Chris Ilston) excitedly counts down the days until Christmas, spending sleepless nights waiting for the big day. When it finally arrives, the man seats himself at the kitchen table in order to open a special gift from someone he really loves, his departed mum. Beastall says that he was inspired to share his film becuase of the touching 2018 John Lewis advert featuring Sir Elton John.

Off the back of the John Lewis Christmas advert I wanted to share my very own Christmas film which I made back in 2014. It’s a short film about a man counting down the days to Christmas so he can continue his yearly tradition sparked by a tragic moment from the past.