Sir Elton John Travels Back Through Time to His Very First Piano in the 2018 John Lewis Christmas Advert

British department store John Lewis is known for their wonderfully creative and heartwarming annual holiday adverts and the 2018 version is certainly no exception. This touching scene features Sir Elton John at his piano playing his 1970 hit “Your Song” while mentally traveling backwards through time. He lands in different stages of his life until he reaches that fateful Christmas morning when his smiling mother presented him with his very first piano, thereby changing his life forever.

