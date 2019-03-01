Rescued Long-Horned Bull Adorably Pouts After Accidentally Deflating His Ball on Barbed Wire Fence

A really sweet, rescued long-horn bull named Tex at Ima Survivor Sanctuary in Cleveland, Texas was having fun chasing after his big red yoga ball across an open field. Unfortunately, Tex was not aware of the barbed wire fence at the end of that field. Tex accidentally bumped the ball into the fence and then adorably pouted when he realized that the ball was no more.

His yoga ball – survived numerous poundings from 2-ton bull with 36” horns yet could not stand the sharp barbs of a Texas barb wire fence!

Luckily, Tex has other toys he can play with while his ball is being replaced.

via Digg