White Bellbird Sets Record As the World’s Loudest Bird

Researchers in the northern Amazon have discovered that the white bellbird is the loudest bird in the world. This small but sturdy bird lets out a mating call at a deafening 125 decibels.

Visitors to the mountains of the northern Amazon can get unusually close to the white bellbird. Ornithologists have long suspected this bird’s call is the loudest in the world, but a recent trek into the mountains and some careful measurements confirm that male white bellbirds do indeed have the loudest birdsong ever recorded.

The bird that previously held this record was a screaming piha with a call of 116 decibels.

