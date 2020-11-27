Beautifully Delicate Lights Made From Breads and Rolls

Japanese designer Yukiko Morita of Pampshade creates beautiful handmade delicate lights that are made from loaves of bread and rolls. Morita got the idea when she was working at a bakery. At the end of her shift, she was required to throw all the leftovers away. Not wanting to waste these tiny works of edible art, Morita began turning the bread and rolls into lights.

Bread that looks delicious makes you happy just by looking at it. It’s like making people smile. Warm and gentle, such power. While working at a bakery, I fell in love with the charm of bread. I want many people to know the charm of this bread.

The lights are not edible, as the bread is hollowed out, treated with resin before the lights and electronics are put inside. Each light gives off a soft, warm glow that perfectly compliments a dinner table, for example. The lights can be purchased online or in person at a variety of retail stores around the world.

This Pampshade provides a gentle ambient light source and is designed to be displayed on a table or desk. Furthermore, it’s coated with an anti-bacterial and anti-fungal to protect and seal the lamp for years to come. During the manufacturing process, the bread is carefully hollowed out resulting in some minor cracks or small holes that further add to the lamp’s rustic, artisanal character.

Thanks David Klass!