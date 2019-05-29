The proprietors of Velocity Karts in Christchurch, New Zealand have installed a custom-built life-sized human Foosball arena that is available to rent on a half-hourly basis. Each player is attached to a crosswise pole, only able to move from from one side to another as they kick the ball toward the opposing team’s goal, just like in the tabletop version.

via Neatorama