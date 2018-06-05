Laughing Squid

Liev Schrieber Graciously Offers a Tour of His Spectacularly Renovated New York City Apartment

Actor Liev Schreiber of the Showtime series Ray Donovan graciously invited Architectural Digest to come in and tour his newly remodeled NoHo apartment in New York City. During the tour, Schreiber introduced the cameras to the treasures of his home, including his two young sons and a heartwarming letter from one of them. The actor also showed off his giant closet, his weight/meditation room and even made the Amazon Alexa fart (“that’s really the most popular feature in my home.”)

With his mix of well-honed urbanity and street savvy, Schreiber is every bit a New Yorker’s New Yorker. So is the apartment, with its distressed-oak floors, steel staircases, wide-open flow, and old-school galley kitchen with new-school black stone counters and sleek Miele appliances, where Schreiber might offer a visiting friend fresh-baked banana bread and a cup of PG Tips tea. It’s also where he gathers his sons for meals, for their presence is unmistakable here, from the bedrooms outfitted with Prouvé and Eames chairs and Harry Potter wands to the board games and the student nylon-string guitar propped up in the living room.

A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on


