Russian Rock Band Performs a Pitch Perfect Cover of the Classic Earth Wind and Fire Song ‘September’

The talented Russian rock band Leonid and Friends performed an amazingly pitch perfect cover of the classic Earth Wind and Fire song “September“, complete with horns, strings and a guitarist with a fantastic falsetto. Their version of the song is available on iTunes.

These things make us feel like dancing and since today is the last day of summer we’d like to celebrate by sharing this song written by Maurice White, Al McKay and Allee Willis, and recorded in 1978 by another of the greatest bands of all time Earth, Wind & Fire! We hope that you enjoy our take on this wonderful classic and that it will give you a new reason to remember the 21st night of SEPTEMBER.