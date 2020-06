Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In celebration of springtime, vlogger TinyTrainTracks laid a long row of LEGO tracks across a trail of the local forest. A tiny LEGO train was set upon the tracks to journey through the fresh green trees. The footage was captured with a GoPro.