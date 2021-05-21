A Marvelous LEGO Infinity Gauntlet Model Building Kit

LEGO has introduced a marvelous 590 piece model building kit of the Infinity Gauntlet that was featured in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies. The brightly colored kit contains all that is needed to recreate every facet of this infamously devastating weapon wielded by Thanos against all of humanity. The completed model features reticulating fingers, a complete set of Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet at the base. The kit is available to pre-order with delivery beginning August 1, 2021.

LEGO® Marvel Infinity Gauntlet is a challenging construction project that rewards the builder with an impressive display piece that perfectly evokes Marvel’s captivating style. …This 590-piece model gives adult Marvel fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in creative construction and recreate one of comic-book culture’s most recognizable, and most devastating, weapons.

Thanks Chip Beale!