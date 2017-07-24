LEGO in Real Life, A Boy Prepares a Breakfast of Eggs and Toast Made Entirely Out of LEGO Bricks

“Lego in Real Life” by BrickBrosProductions is a brilliant stop motion animation that features a human boy preparing a yummy breakfast of LEGO eggs and LEGO toast, topped with LEGO jam. The animation was inspired by the creative work of filmmaker PES and took three days to shoot.

In our newest stop motion animation, Lego In Real Life, a boy makes his breakfast using some unusual ingredients…Three days of filming, and 1,500 pictures taken! …We used 15 fps for this video, 1,500 frames were taken, and it took 3 whole days to shoot!?