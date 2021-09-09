A LEGO Fender Stratocaster Guitar With an Amp, Tuning Pegs, a Pickup Switch, and an Iconic Whammy Bar

After LEGO Ideas announced their “Music to Our Ears” challenge, Slovakian designer Tomáš Letenay submitted his plans for a LEGO Fender Stratocaster guitar. The reviewers were so impressed with it that they immediately sought to put it into commission. Letenay, an avid LEGO creator, was more than thrilled to learn that his design had been approved.

I used to play electric guitar when I was a teenager and I always dreamed of owning a Fender Stratocaster – but I could never afford it. The competition on LEGO Ideas gave me the chance to create it in LEGO bricks. The Stratocaster was my gateway into music and I love seeing my LEGO design with the stand. I am hoping that other guitar fans get as much joy out of building it as I have.

The set, which will be available as of October 1, 2021, can be made in either a distinctive red or black and features six strings, rotatable tuning pegs, a pickup switch, and of course, an iconic whammy bar. It also comes with a strap, a working amp, and a folding guitar stand.

via The Awesomer