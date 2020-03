Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Animation channel Bebop, who previous made a LEGO Fried Egg Sandwich, yummy LEGO pizza and fried a rubber chicken, has added another LEGO meal to their culinary series. This stop-motion animation features morning coffee and cheesy waffles being prepared and enjoyed.