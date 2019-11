Animation channel Bebop has created an enticing stop-motion animation showing all the preparations involved in making a homemade pizza. The onions were chopped, the pepperoni was sliced and placed upon the red-sauced dough before being covered with a good dollop of cheese. While the preparations looked real, each of the yummy ingredients was made from LEGO pieces and a lot of photographs.

I made it with 3,300 pictures.