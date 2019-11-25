Laughing Squid

Stop-Motion Animation of Frying a Rubber Chicken

by on

Animation channel Bebop, who previous made a yummy pizza out of LEGO bricks, created an amusing stop-motion animation showing everything involved with frying a rubber chicken. The cook first prepared the chicken by making it come to “life” through clay. Once the chicken was fully formed, its legs and heads were cut off and the body was dredged in flour and then deep fried in oil.

Frying Rubber Chicken

