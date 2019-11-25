Animation channel Bebop, who previous made a yummy pizza out of LEGO bricks, created an amusing stop-motion animation showing everything involved with frying a rubber chicken. The cook first prepared the chicken by making it come to “life” through clay. Once the chicken was fully formed, its legs and heads were cut off and the body was dredged in flour and then deep fried in oil.
Stop-Motion Animation of Frying a Rubber Chicken
by Lori Dorn on
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)