Adapting a LEGO Car to Cross Wider Gaps

The Brick Experiment Channel increasingly adapted a remote-controlled LEGO car with a variety of different improvements in order to make the vehicle cross incrementally greater gaps. The constantly changing width required different designs that addressed variables such as the center of mass, wheel size, weight, and frame length.

