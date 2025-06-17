New York City Council Proposes Legislation to Make Bodega Cats Completely Legal

New York City Council member Keith Powers has partnered with our friends at Bodega Cats New York to pass legislation that would make it completely legal for these loyal felines to stay in their favorite spots in neighborhood convenience stores all around the five boroughs.

As of this writing, bodega cats are generally tolerated but not officially recognized as legal. This legislation will not only repeal the existing law and fines, but also provide resources to ensure that the cats receive regular veterinary care.

The bill would not only grant legal recognition to the felines but also create a free vaccination program for cats that are registered to bodegas. While bodega cats are a familiar sight to most New Yorkers, their presence has technically been a violation of the city’s health code.

The bodega cats are important to shopkeepers because they help keep the local rat population at bay and, of course, are very, very cute.

Bodega cats are more than pest controllers—they are neighborhood ambassadors, weaving connection and character into the fabric of New York City. …These cats have always worked quietly behind the counter—now they’re finally getting the recognition and protection they deserve

The Bodega Cats of New York City