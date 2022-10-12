How Some Bodega Cats Lack Proper Veterinary Care

Bodega cats are a beloved staple of New York City. Their small but mighty presence at these small shops adds a certain warmth and joy to frenzied New Yorkers, and many of them are clearly well-fed and housed. Sadly, however, there is a small minority of these cats who lack proper housing, proper nutrition, or the proper veterinary care they need.

We all love bodega cats – they bring us so much joy! But many bodega cats do not receive the basic veterinary care they need. The best way to show your love for bodega cats is to help us make basic veterinary care more affordable for more New Yorkers.

Flatbush Cats, in cooperation with Bodega Cats, documented one such case of a single unwanted cat who was given to a neighborhood store. The store was happy to take the cat, as she could keep rats away. Unfortunately, the cat wasn’t spayed, and one cat eventually turned into five. This family of felines became unmanageable for the store, so they allowed rescuers to come in to treat the cats. They were being kept inside the basement. Sadly, there was little attention being paid to their care.

We developed a relationship with the store employees, and without judgment, offered to help give this growing family a better life. The employees were reluctant to give up all of the cats. They said they needed at least one cat to keep rats away. …By the time we were given access to the basement to help them, two of the kittens had already passed away.

Luckily, however, they could rescue the remaining kittens and give them medical care. They also got the mother spayed and reunited with her babies.

With your help, these former bodega kittens received fluids, flea treatment, and vaccinations. While mom was being spayed, vets noticed she had severe dental disease. So not only was she dealing with the trauma of being dumped from her home, living in a basement, and trying to keep her kittens alive – she was also in a great deal of pain. Thanks to you, she’ll get the veterinary care she’s needed all this time, which makes her one of the lucky ones.