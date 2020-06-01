An Intricately Badass Cover of ‘Whole Lotta Love’ by Led Zeppelin on Acoustic Guitar

Musician Luca Stricagnoli, who plays gorgeous acoustic versions of popular songs, gave a rather badass and intricate performance of the classic Led Zeppelin song “Whole Lotta Love”. Stricagnoli played each instrumental part and even changed the tuning on his guitar as he walked evenly down an underground passage for the length of the song.

For “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin we decided to shoot the video in this cool location. To make sure people were not around, we had to wait until late but also be quick so that the police wouldn´t close the under passage.