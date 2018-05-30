Laughing Squid

Jaw Dropping Remastered Footage of Led Zeppelin Performing of ‘Dazed and Confused’ Live in 1973

In a remastered clip from the iconic film The Song Remains the Same, the members of Led Zeppelin perform a jaw-dropping version of “Dazed and Confused” in front of a 1973 Madison Square Garden audience. What’s most notable about this footage is not only that Jimmy Page played his guitar with a cello bow, but also the surreptitious non-verbal conversation between John Paul Jones and John Bonham during a solo.

Here’s a much longer version of the song.

Other equally amazing songs from the show include “Since I’ve Been Loving You” and “Black Dog


