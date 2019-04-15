An Elegant Wireless Speaker With a Soft LED Flame

DiKaou has created a very elegant, somewhat egg-shaped wireless speaker with softly flickering LED flames that is a perfect all-in-one device to set the perfect mood for a romantic dinner or a late night cocktail. It’s also portable and sturdy for beach or backyard BBQs.

Each LED flickers warm yellow lights, forming a stunning flame, mimic extremely realistic & natural dancing flames, combined with audio function, to create a romantic atmosphere. … Lightweight, yet retro-cool design provides the perfect soundtrack for the cool bar table, park, yard, or anywhere else at home, travel or away.

