Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Elegant Wireless Speaker With a Soft LED Flame

by at on

DiKaou has created a very elegant, somewhat egg-shaped wireless speaker with softly flickering LED flames that is a perfect all-in-one device to set the perfect mood for a romantic dinner or a late night cocktail. It’s also portable and sturdy for beach or backyard BBQs.

Each LED flickers warm yellow lights, forming a stunning flame, mimic extremely realistic & natural dancing flames, combined with audio function, to create a romantic atmosphere. … Lightweight, yet retro-cool design provides the perfect soundtrack for the cool bar table, park, yard, or anywhere else at home, travel or away.

LED Flame Speaker Lamp Design

LED Flame Speaker Lamp Sunset

LED Flame Speaker Lamp Design

LED Flame Speaker Lamp Xmas

LED Flame Speaker Lamp

LED Flame Speaker Lamp Big Bass

via The Awesomer





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved