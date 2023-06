Teacher Rakes Fallen Leaves Into Cartoon Characters

Hirotaka Hamasaki, a creative teacher in Nara, Japan, makes adorable cartoon characters from fallen leaves and cherry blossoms using a broom or rake. Many of the requests for these ephemeral portraits come from Hamasaki’s students, and he is more than happy to accommodate them.

I am warmed by each and every message I received. Thank you to my student who requested Pooh.

via Boing Boing