A Self-Playing Hurdy Gurdy Takes a Surreal Voyage in Music Video for Guilhem Desq’s Le Château Magique

The very talented Guilhem Desq who previously played a brilliantly soulful instrumental upon an electric hurdy gurdy released an absolutely brilliant music video that features his traditional instrument playing itself before launching into a fantastic voyage across land, air, and sea. Desq not only composed and played the music for the video but also created this wonderfully surreal animation as well.

The concept of the album “Visions”, well reflected in this video, is to have explored, worked, and polished at the maximum all the sounds I get from my hurdy gurdy, this while traveling thought unreal or real stories and landscapes.

Desq’s album Visions can be purchased through his Bandcamp page or on Amazon.