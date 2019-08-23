How the Tabletop ‘Lazy Susan’ Turntable Was Invented

Filmmakers Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey of Terri Timely have created the short film “Lazy Susan”, an amusing history about the origins of the convenient tabletop turntable. Actress Monica Hong plays Susan, a lethargic daughter to restaurant owners and sister to the overachieving family favorite. Surprisingly, Susan turns out to be the family’s savior when her careless nature leads to an a self-titled invention that saves her family’s business.

You might be one of the millions of people whose life was made a little bit easier by Susan and you don’t even know it.

