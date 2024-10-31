Kraken Rum Partners With Tipsy Scoop for a Bone Shaking ‘Kraken Ship Wrecked’ Hard Ice Cream

image via Goldbelly

Kraken Rum partnered with Tipsy Scoop to create “Kraken Ship Wrecked” a bone-shaking seasonal hard ice cream that features black cocoa, white chocolate chips, maraschino cherries, and of course spiced rum. It will be available to order through Goldbelly.

This Kreepy, creamy Halloween seasonal starts with black cocoa ice cream flecked with white chocolate chip “bones” and blood red maraschino cherries, and is infused Kraken’s signature Black Spiced Rum.

The Tipsy Scoop shops are also making different types of sundaes using soft serve that’s been embedded with Kraken rum.

@tipsyscoop

Kreepy. Kreamy. Kraziky delicious. ? #krakenrum #tipsyscoop #boozyicecream #barlour #icecreamshop #newyorkcity #washingtondc #bahamas

? Halloween – Walter Landors

@tipsyscoop

8 decadent dark chocolatey scoops infused with Kraken Black Spiced Rum. Try to finish it all, if you dare ? #tipsyscoopicecream #boozyicecream #icecream #tipsyscoop

? original sound – Luna

@tipsyscoop

In ice cream it does ??#tipsyscoop #boozyicecream #spikedicecream #icecream #newyorkcity #bahamas #washingtondc #nashville

? original sound – ?
image via Goldbelly

via The Awesomer

