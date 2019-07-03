‘Knives Out’, An All-Star Modern Whodunit Murder Mystery Film Written and Directed by Rian Johnson

Knives Out is an upcoming modern Agatha Christie style whodunit murder mystery written and directed by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Looper) featuring an all-star cast that includes Christopher Plummer, Daniel Craig, Lakeith Stanfield, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Colette, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford and Ana de Armas. The film is scheduled for release on November 27, 2019.

The plot centers around a wealthy family who gathered together to celebrate the 85th birthday of the family patriarch, mystery writer Harlan Thrombey (Plummer). Sometime during the night, the honoree is murdered. Investigators are called in but find that the members of the Thrombey family can barely talk to each other, let alone answer questions.

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.

KNIVES OUT TRAILER TOMORROW! It’s an original modern day American whodunnit, coming out this Thanksgiving. It has a few actors you might recognize. I am very very excited about it. Watch this space… #KNIVESOUT pic.twitter.com/yC2yQLEWqh — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 1, 2019

Here’s a fascinating video about the making of the Knives Out poster.