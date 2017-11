We got a new kitty, and couldn’t decide on a name… so we let him handle it himself.

In 2014, mmooney and roommates adopted an adorable kitten but couldn’t figure out what to name him. Instead, they put a number of names on slips of paper next to little bowls of food. Whichever three the kitten chose first would make the first round. After several rounds and a roommate veto, little Fireball got his name.

