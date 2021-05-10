Videographer Amusingly Demonstrates How His Kitchen Drawer Requires Three-Factor Authentication

Hudson Valley videographer Tyler Wilcha, who purchased a home in Fishkill, New York, shared an amusing video that shows the only way he can open a certain drawer in his kitchen. Wilcha jokes that the drawer requires three-factor authentication as he has to open the oven, switch on the oven light, and then turn the knob for one of the burners on his stove. Luckily, he only keeps sponges in there.

I recently purchased a house and while putting things away I had an “Are you kidding me?” moment when trying to open that one drawer. I never realized my drawer would have 3-factor authentication just to open it.