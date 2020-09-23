The Pastry Chef Behind Some of the Most Creative Flavors of Kit Kat Bars in Japan

Great Big Story visited the offices of Nestlé Japan to learn more about the country’s incredible fascination with Kit Kat bars that are available in over 400 flavors. They spoke with classically trained pastry chef Yasumasa Takagi, the incredible mind behind some of the most creative flavors. Takagi explained how each area has its own flavor preferences. He also stated that he wants to keep creating more flavors in order to make everybody happy.

Ultimately I wanted to make people happy, moved and surprised. Unless there’s a wide variety of Kit Kats, it’s not possible for a wide range of people to be happy.

They also spoke with marketing manager Yuji Takeuchi about the origins of the candy’s fascination.