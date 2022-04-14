Artist Shows How He Made a Kinetic Whale Sculpture

French photographer and artist Sylvain Gautier who previously showcased his absolutely beautiful undulating kinetic sculpture of a Migaloo whale, shows how these automatons are made. Gautier takes the viewer from the initial carving of the figure to the assembly of the movement.

This video is the “Too Long; Didn’t Watch” version making of a mechanical moving whale in wood (also called automaton).

There are two versions of this process, one at under seven minutes and the other at just under 26 minutes. There is also a wonderful video of the sculpture swimming in Gautier’s workshop for ten hours.

10 hours of Wooden Migaloo swimming, perfect loop – whale & underwater ambient sounds…Because why not….

via The Kid Should See This