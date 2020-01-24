A Beautiful Undulating Kinetic Sculpture of Migaloo the White Humpback Whale Swimming Above the Waves

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

French photographer and artist Sylvain Gautier has created an absolutely beautiful, undulating kinetic sculpture of Migaloo, the incredibly rare white humpback whale who was first spotted in 1991 of Byron Bay in Queensland.

The sculpture, which was handcrafted in 30 hours at Gautier’s Toulouse workshop, was inspired by The Lost Gypsy Gallery. A gentle twist of the handle engages the wires connecting the reticulating parts of the whale, making it appear as if Migaloo is swimming above the waves in this wonderful automaton.

Gautier has since made two of these brilliant sculptures, with the proceeds going to the ocean conservation organization SeaLegacy.

Wooden Migaloo automaton Based on a concept by the lost Gypsy…All proceeds will be donated to the ocean protection organisation Sealegacy.

Here’s the real Migaloo happily cavorting in the sea.