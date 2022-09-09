The North Korean Military Performs ‘Killing in the Name’ by Rage Against The Machine Through Clever Editing

Video editor Lars Von Retriever very cleverly edited together footage of a concert by the Korean People’s Army State Merited Chorus and Symphony Orchestra with a live performance by The Rockin’ 1000, making it appear as if the North Korean military was performing the iconic Rage Against the Machine anthem “Killing in the Name”.

Killing In The Name performed by The North Korean Military Chorus

Here’s an original performance by the North Korean military.

Here’s the original version of the RATM song.



Here’s the Rockin’ 1000 cover.

Lars also set a DPRK Army parade to Metallica.