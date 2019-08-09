1000 Musicians Perform a Very Timely Cover of the Rage Against the Machine Anthem ‘Killing in the Name’

Rockin’1000 (previously), a group of 1,000 incredibly talented musicians who came together from all over Italy to simultaneously play the Foo Fighters song “Learn To Fly” in order to persuade the band to play a concert in Romagna, Italy, performed a brilliant cover of the mournfully timeless Rage Against the Machine anthem “Killing in the Name” (previously) at a live show in Frankfurt, Germany.

This is what happened on July 7th 2019 at Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt: 1000 musicians from all over the world working their ass off for months to celebrate this magnificent hymn to rebellion by Rage Against the Machine.