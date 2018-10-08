Laughing Squid

The Quick Moving, Highly Efficient Process Behind the One Shot Character Introduction Sequence in ‘Kidding’

The creators of the Showtime series Kidding shared via a vertical split-screen, the quick moving, efficient single-shot process of introducing a new character of Shaina (Riki Lindhome), a recovering addict who makes a decision to straighten out her life after watching Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time. This seamless technique captures the passage of time through a sequence of small but meaningful events that help the audience get to know a new character in a very short amount of time.



