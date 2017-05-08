KFC Releases a Steamy Downloadable Romance Novel Featuring a Strapping Colonel Sanders

KFC has released a free, downloadable romance novel just in time for Mother’s Day, entitled “Tender Wings of Desire“, which features a rather strapping Colonel Sanders in a sleeveless white suit, cradling a lovestruck woman as she gently clutches onto a chicken leg, while the pages reveal more to come. Accompanying the book is a rather steamy ad featuring a shirtless male model seductively reading the pages aloud.

Give Mom her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day—a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. …Escape motherhood and curl up with the Colonel this Mother’s Day. Introducing KFC’s new romance novel, Tender Wings of Desire.

Thanks Jason Laskodi!