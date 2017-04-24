Laughing Squid

Kenny G Surprises Passengers on a Delta Flight With an Impromptu Onboard Performance

While traveling cross-country between Tampa, Florida and Los Angeles, California, passengers on a Delta flight were surprised to see musician Kenny G strolling up and down the aisle with his soprano saxophone, playing his particular style of calming soft jazz in an impromptu onboard concert. The musician was coaxed to play by flight attendant Jane Mitchell who, as captain of Team Gretchen’s Gazelles was raising money for the American Cancer Society through Delta G.O. Relay For Life. Passenger Barner Golumbfskie-Jones, million miler and cancer survivor captured wonderful video of the performance, which raised over $2,000 in mid-air.

A different view of the same performance.

via Digg

